Michigan Man Buys Daughter a $300,000 Winning Lotto Ticket

An Oakland County woman just got the surprise of her life after her dad picked up a lotto ticket for her.

The 33-year-old lucky lottery winner just happened to toss her dad a couple of bucks to pick her up a lotto ticket recently since he was leaving for a quick trip to the store. That store really lived up to its name, Super Happy Dollar in Pontiac, Michigan.

She may have been a little disappointed at first as her father did not pick up her usual go-to scratch-off game according to Click On Detroit,

He came home with a Bingo ticket, which I have never played since I usually only play the Cashword games.

That disappointment faded fast as she began scratching her Bingo ticket. The winner could not believe her eyes. She had her dad double-check the ticket. Then he triple-checked by scanning the Bingo ticket with the Michigan Lotto app. To their disbelief, the ticket was a $300,000 winner.

This lucky Michigander told the Michigan Lottery that she plans on purchasing a home with her winnings. May I suggest amazing homes for sale in your price range here in Michigan?

