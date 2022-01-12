Major Four-Year Project to Rebuild I-94 in Battle Creek Begins Later This Year

A construction project involving a stretch of I-94 in Battle Creek will begin later this year and continue all the way until 2025. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the four-year project to rebuild I-94 will affect areas of Calhoun County from Helmer Road to "F" Drive North.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the work happening on this section of I-94, nine bridges will be replaced and five other bridges will have important repairs done. Maintenance work to prepare for the main project will begin this year, although a specific date has not been given yet. Major construction work is expected to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025.

M-DOT is also seeking public input about this to recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project.

You can provide your comments and questions in the following ways:

Call M-DOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at 517-335-4381

Email her at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

Send a letter through the regular mail to: Monica Monsma - MDOT Environmental Services Section - P.O. Box 30050 - Lansing, MI 48909

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state's infrastructure. - M-DOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma

The four-lane section of the divided freeway for this portion of I-94 has an annual average daily traffic volume of at least 60,000 vehicles. The investment for this project is estimated to be more than $120 million.

M-DOT released a video on YouTube to explain this Rebuilding Michigan project: