M-DOT Issues Primer, Video for Mackinac Bridge Walkers

While we haven't passed the Fourth of July yet, on the calendar, the Mackinac Bridge Authority is already gearing up for the annual Bridge Walk on Labor Day.

Changes implemented in the past few years will continue, with the Bridge being closed (from approximately 6:30am to Noon) for the morning of the annual walk. The Bridge Walk will again start from both sides of the Straits of Mackinac.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority gives some options for first time walkers:

Walk from either end of the bridge, then turn around at the midpoint and return to the community where you started the walk. Beginning at 10 a.m., the turnaround point will be moved towards the ends of the bridge, but you may start walking up until 11:30 a.m.

Walk from either end of the bridge, and continue across to the other side. This option is most like previous bridge walks. However, since bus transportation across the bridge will not be available, walkers who choose this option will need to arrange for their own transportation back across after the bridge reopens at noon. Walkers who do not reach the midpoint of the bridge before 10 a.m. will be turned back.

Walk from either end of the bridge, continuing across to the other side, then walking back to the end of the bridge you started from. This options will mean a 10-mile round trip for participants. If walkers in this option do not reach the midpoint of the bridge on their return trip by 10 a.m. will be turned back.

(Michigan Dept. of Transportation review via YouTube)