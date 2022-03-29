Look Up: You’ll Be Able To See The Northern Lights in Michigan This Week

It's hard to believe that the Northern Lights (aka, Aurora Borealis) aren't one of the seven wonders of the world. This dazzling display in the sky can be found around the world during various times of the year, and while Michigan is not their main home, they'll be returning to our skies later this week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a 24 hour magnetic storm watch. This indicates a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) or a high speed solar wind stream emanating from the Sun may be heading towards Earth. These fast moving charged particles can cause a Northern Lights display.

If you've never witnessed the Northern Lights first hand, they can range from a faint green glow on the northern horizon to a multicolored, full-sky display. They're known as one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring things you can witness in nature.

So if you plan to witness it yourself, make sure you head north. You won't catch these lights in Grand Rapids, but the closer to Canada you get, the better your odds. Also, make sure to find a place that is lacking in light pollution. The less city lights around you, the clearer your view will be.

According to the NOAA, the best time to see the Northern Lights will be around midnight on Thursday, March 31. Michigan is currently in the KP=5 through KP=7 level, which means there is a good chance for those of us in Michigan to see it first hand.

Have you ever witnessed this phenomenon for yourself? Let me know in the comments!