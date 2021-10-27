Well, now you know it's a big deal. LEGOLAND Discovery Center-Michigan has gotten involved in the latest rivalry game of the century, between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University. Legoland assigned its master builder, Cliff Parry, to build two life-size football helmets, one for each team, ahead of this Saturday's game in East Lansing. (Yes, photographing Lego art is tricky, and is somewhat an optical illusion, as it looks out of focus, but it's really not.)

In a release, Legoland says "The LEGO helmets are each made out of over 1,000 LEGO bricks and represent both college football programs, one is green and white and the other is maize and blue. After the game, the winning team's helmet will be displayed in our MINILAND for a whole month for guests to see!"

Photo courtesy of LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan

The Legoland Discovery Center-Michigan is in Auburn Hills, at the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. It looks like a fun place to checkout, primarily if you have kids, though a place like this might bring out the kid in all of us. But remember, this place is an attraction and does charge admission. It's not just a store. Here's the link for getting tickets.

After you get inside, there are many attractions for you and the kids, though the cafe and Creative Workshop are closed for health and safety precautions.

