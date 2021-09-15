It seems like we've been waiting months for the new Lefty's Cheesesteaks locations at 6156 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, and at 4206 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo to finally open. Our hoagie prayers have been seemingly answered as they're prepared to open their doors within weeks. On Monday September 27th the Portage location will finally be open, while the Stadium Drive location in Kalamazoo is shooting for an October 1st opening date.

Over the past few weeks driving by on Stadium Dr., I've noticed the owners doing a lot of outside re-modeling and interior work as well, so I had a feeling that things were going to be moving along quickly. The newest location opened was earlier this year in Flint, and the addition of these two restaurants not only marks the 39th & 40th location overall, but the only locations in West Michigan. The closest location outside of our area is in Jackson. There are also multiple locations scattered around Texas and California.

Their website lists everything available from sliders, hoagies, burgers, sandwiches, cold cut subs, fried sides, Coney dogs, salads, and desserts. The one that really caught my eye was the Superman Cheesecake. No doubt, if you're a true carnivore, this place is gonna wreck your soul in the best way possible.

Hours are currently set to be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. September 14th was National Eat A Hoagie Day, so even though we missed out on celebrating, I'm sure the wait will make up for it.