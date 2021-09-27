Last Michigan Kmart to Permanently Close in Marshall

Michigan was once home to Kmart's headquarters and soon the last Kmart for all of Michigan will be permanently closing its doors.

On Monday, September 27, 2021, many current and former employees of the last Kmart in the state of Michigan took to social media sharing the sad news of the store closing its doors for good.

The news is confirmed in a Sears website listing temporary jobs being available ahead of the store permanently shuttering its doors. All of the listed jobs are categorized as temporary with a note that the store is closing.

The first Kmart-named store opened on March 1, 1962, in Garden City, Michigan, according to Wikipedia. Transform Holdco LLC, the company that owns both Kmart and Sears, announced in 2019 the closure of 96 locations.

Once those closures were final, the Marshall Michigan Kmart became the last of its kind in the entire state.

It's truly a sad state of affairs as Michigan was once the home to Kmart's International Headquarters, which was located in Troy, Michigan. The box store chain's headquarters were moved to Illinois in 2005 when Kmart bought Sears that year.

Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs in the past 15 years, according to USA Today.

After the latest round of closings, it appears there will be 19 Sears department stores and 16 Kmart stores remaining in the world.

