Michigan-based Kmart once had 2,486 stores globally, now that number is whittled down to less than twenty worldwide, with 33% of US locations closing forever.

It was 1962 when the very first Kmart store opened, and 60 years later could be their last. It may not be that dire, but 2021 was a bloodbath for the company as they closed twenty stores, leaving just six in the continental United States, with two of those permanently closing at the end of March. The official company website can't even seem to keep up, still listing five New York stores, when only a single blue light is on in the Empire State.

Michiganders know that the company has its roots here and was headquartered in the Detroit suburb of Troy. Our last of what once numbered 134 Michigan stores disappeared not long after it was announced in September of 2019 that the Marshall store would be closing permanently. At that time, there were 16 Kmart stores left in the world.

Kmart is indeed a worldwide brand and has six stores in the US territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. In the continental United States, only six stores are left, and two of those will be gone at the end of March. Brostocks answers the question everyone is asking: "is Kmart bankrupt?"

Kmart initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 22, 2002. Kmart was then merged with Sears after buying out the company for $11 billion in November 2004 and became known as Sears Holdings Corporation. Sears Holdings declared bankruptcy in October 2018. The remaining Kmart imprint was later sold to Transform Co in February 2019 and since the stores have continued to close, leaving only 12 Kmart stores remaining. -Brostocks.com

Last one out, turn off the blue light.

