West Michigan Music Venue Closing For Good, Historic Building Going Up For Sale

A unique West Michigan music venue has announced that after 11 years in operation it is permanently closing.

Seven Steps Up, downtown Spring Lake, shared news of the closure to Facebook, saying:

We have been so honored and humbled to share the music and experiences. This is absolutely one of the most difficult decisions and heart wrenching decisions we have ever had to make.

Concert-goers are sharing their thoughts and memories about Seven Steps Up.

Foley writes,

I am both heartbroken at the loss of this beloved venue and at the same time filled with thankfulness for the amazing music Gary and Michelle have brought to our area for the past 11 years--wishing you both all the best on your next chapter!

Gary says,

The nicest venue is Western Michigan to see a show. We wish the best for you both, we felt like family every time we went. Thank you for the memories of the shows we attended. All my best!

Ruth shares,

A tremendous asset to the West Michigan music scene. So sad to think it will be gone.

Seven Steps Up owners Gary Hanks-Carpenter and and Michelle Hanks say that all the concerts that are currently up for sale will still happen.

Scheduled shows include:

The December 10, 2022 show is the last concert listed on the venue's website.

According to the owners, the building will soon go up for sale. The historic landmark at 116 S. Jackson St. was originally a Masonic Temple built in 1919.

In addition to concerts, Seven Steps Up also serves as a banquet and event center, hosting wedding receptions, corporate seminars, fundraisers, and more.