Kzoo & BC Teachers, Crayola Wants To Help You Teach A Lesson

Crayola has just launched a recycling program and would love for schools across America to take part.

For years now, crayons, markers, pens and colored pencils have been filling up our landfills. Now Crayola has discovered a way to help our planet and teach kids about recycling, the program is called 'Crayola Color Cycle'.

Crayola explains the concept of the 'Color Cycle'...

Crayola and schools across North America are banding together to help kids understand the importance of their role in protecting the environment. That’s why we launched Crayola ColorCycle. Through this initiative, students in K-12 schools across the continental United States and parts of Canada can collect and repurpose used Crayola markers.

How it works...

Inform your school administrators or PTO about participating in the ColorCycle program. Set up a collection station in your school for used markers. Pack markers in a cardboard box (with minimal outer markings). Please include markers only, no other plastics. Each box should weigh between 8-10 pounds. Secure each box with packing tape to ensure it doesn't open during transport. Print out a FedEx shipping label. FedEx Ground will pick up the markers — Crayola pays all shipping charges! Finally, smile - you just saved the planet!

Teachers are encouraged to work with their PTO to put this project into motion. Plus on their we-site they have support, idea and answers to any questions Teachers may have.

This could be a really colorful and fun lesson for kids!