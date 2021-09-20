KVCC Brews Up ‘Taps on Tuesday’ Food and Beer Pairings

The craft beer scene has grown from basements to college campuses. Enjoy a night out and sample the wares of KVCC's sustainable brewing and culinary arts students.

Havirmill Café is one of Kalamazoo's hidden gems. Students enrolled in Kalamazoo Valley College's Culinary Arts & Sustainable Food Systems programs put their training to work in the 418 restaurant and Havirmill Café, at 418 E. Walnut, in downtown Kalamazoo. The student-run eatery serves up delicious fare of all flavors and ethnicities, hand-crafting tastes from down home and around the globe. Undergrads are given a chance to practice their culinary skills in a real-world environment. While the learning and study program has continued at KVCC, Havirmill Café has yet to reopen post-COVID.

Taps on Tuesdays puts the students back in the kitchens and opens up the space one day a week from September 14 to December 7. Sustainable Brewing is a subset of the Culinary Arts and Sustainable Food Systems program and we bet you are eager to support their efforts as well. Taps on Tuesdays serves up beers produced by the Sustainable Brewing students along with appetizers from KVCC's Culinary Arts students. Michigan wines will also be served.

Taps on Tuesdays | Beer and Food Pairing

Marilyn J. Schlack Culinary & Allied Health Building

Tuesdays 4:30-6:30pm

Cost: $5

Student Beer Tap List

Blue Cougar- Blueberry Ale

Candyman- Experimental IPA

The Darkness- Coffee Stout

Demon Warrior- Rauchbier

Longshore IPA- American IPA

My Old Friend- Barrel-aged Imperial Stout

Sip of Sunshine- Pina Colada Sour

Sour Flower Strawberry Lime Hibiscus Gose

Under Pressure- American Lager

Small Plates Food Pairings

Charcuterie Board

Hummus Dip

Pickled Vegetable Flight

*All menu items subject to change and availability.

