Kids, Grab Your Parents and Run To The Borgess Kids Run

Kalamazoo kids, it is time for the Meijer Kids Fun Run at Borgess

Every year I have the extreme pleasure of hosting the 'Borgess Run For The Health of It, Meijer Kids Fun Run'! The event is for kids and parents to get out and have some fun while encouraging physical health.

The event takes place on Friday, May 3 at the Borgess Health & Fitness Center, (3025 Gull Road) and is the kick off to a great weekend of walking and running for everyone.

The Meijer Kids Fun Run begins (Friday) at 6 p.m., with a pre-race expo will be held in the Borgess Health & Fitness Center Gymnasium at 3 p.m.

According to to Borgess...

The expo will feature fun activities, vendor booths, goodies and information. Late registration for the Fun Run will also be available at this time.

With so many kids involved with video games, or their cell phones, this is a great way to show them, that they can be as strong as their hero!

See you at the run!