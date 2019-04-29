A Complete Guide to Roof Sit 2019

Here is a complete schedule and all of the ways you can help us fight child abuse in West Michigan with Roof Sit 2019.

Roof Sit is a three-day event that takes place May 16-18. Marshall & McGregor from 103.3 KFR will be broadcasting live from the roof of Helzberg Diamonds on the corner of Westnedge and Milham. Hundreds of staff and volunteers work to collect donations at the site, at local shell gas stations (Tips for Kids), and in their schools and businesses.

Roof Sit 2019 Event Schedule

Thursday, May 16: Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Phone Banks & Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 17: Tips for Kids (local area Shell Gas Stations) 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Phone Banks & Drive-Up Donations (at the Roof Sit site) 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Roof Sit Celebration Dinner & Auction (at the Roof Sit site) Featuring local band Who Hit John?, Food Trucks, and the Kalamazoo Corvette Club! 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Get your Celebration Dinner tickets at by clicking here or call 269-343-1651, ext. 170.



Saturday, May 18: Phone Banks and Drive-Up Donations open from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tips for Kids open from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Woof Sit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



“Off the Roof” Celebration – 3:00 p.m.

Donate

...Text to Donate: Text “GIVE” to (269)222-2081

...Online by clicking here.

...By phone: 269-488-7580 Phone banks are open May 16th and 17th from 8:00am to 8:00pm; May 18th from 8:00am to 3:00pm.

...In Person: Marshall and McGregor will be on the roof of the Helzberg Diamonds building in Portage on the corner of Westnedge and Milham this Thursday-Saturday! You don't even have to get out of your car. Just pull up and a volunteer will be there to take your donation.

Volunteer

There are many ways to volunteer your time that would be a great help to this cause. Get more info and sign up to volunteer by clicking here.