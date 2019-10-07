Changing Course: Borgess Run On The Move For 2020

More than ever, the Borgess Run For The Health Of It is on the move, for 2020. Race day for the longtime running event is moving to the Western Michigan University campus, and the course will now wind through parts of Portage.

A part of the reason for the changes is practical. The main running events have outgrown the changing Nazareth Campus, just as they outgrew the Borgess Hospital campus. Including the more scenic parts of Portage will change-up the aesthetics of the Run.

Organizers are in the process of determining and finalizing the new course for the Marathon, Half-Marathon, 5K and more. Half of the marathon will be run in Portage with most of those miles on the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park Trail. “We see this as a great fit,” said Portage Mayor Patricia Randall. “The beauty of our trails is well known to many people, but this event will showcase just how extensive our trail system has become.”

One noticeable change will be the famous “Bacon Station” in the Winchell neighborhood – "one of many spirit stations along the course – will welcome 10K and half marathon runners this year instead of marathoners," according to a release.

Race officials say the Friday Kids' Run events will still be at Nazareth Campus near the Ascension Borgess Health Club. The packet pickup stays at Wings Event Center on Saturday. On race day, May 3rd, the Start/Finish line will now be at Western's campus. The location of "Celebration City" has yet to be announced.

2020 will be the 10th Kalamazoo Marathon and 41st Borgess Run. After accreditation, the Kalamazoo event will continue to be a Boston Marathon qualifier.