Women across the country are gearing up for a protest against the newly enacted abortion laws in Texas as well as similar bills that have been proposed in other states.

Earlier this month I wrote about the organized march planned for October 2nd in Lansing. You can read more below:

However, I had a few people reach out and ask if there was something more localized. After all, not everyone has the ability to pick up and drive, in some cases, hours away for a march. Thankfully, more marches seem to be planned across Michigan including in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo's Women's March

On Saturday, October 2nd, a march will be held in Bronson Park from 12:00pm - 2:30pm with the intention of standing up for productive rights for all. A press release, sent to 103.3 KFR by Kate Cook, goes on to say that,

The organizers of the Kalamazoo Women’s March are working to create an event that not only defends the reproductive rights of all humans and to specifically affirm the resistance of harmful marginalization and bias against Black, Brown and Indigenous community members, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as people with disabilities when it intercedes with this subject.

The event will include live music, speakers, a march and information booths on site. You can get more information on the Facebook Event page.

Volunteers Needed

Currently, volunteers are being sought for this event. They'll be in charge of:

peace keeping

chant leading

set-up

clean-up

In fact, a poster-making/volunteer party is happening on Friday, October 1st at 7pm at Choices for Change in Kalamazoo. Some supplies will be available but you're welcome to bring your own poster, staple gun, markers and so on. Read more here.

Personally, I find myself lacking creativity when it comes to conveying the right message when carrying a protest poster. Of course, there are plenty ideas online which can be found in articles from CNN as well as boredpanda.com. Or, you can check out protest sign making tips from 99designs.com.

Still unsure if a march is happening in your town? There are, I believe, over 500 marches taking place across America. You can see the full map at womensmarch.com.

