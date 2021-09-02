Kalamazoo Skeletour Returning Downtown October 1st, 2021

Fall is definitely right around the corner, as Downtown Kalamazoo has announced the return of their annual spooctacular, Skeletour. Every October the Downtown area is scattered with skeletons done up with hilarious outfits and settings to celebrate the Halloween season. This year, they'll be returning October 1st, as they've just announced the details:

Join in on the outdoor fun with Metro Toyota SkeleTour Downtown Kalamazoo – a month-long celebration where downtown streets are adorned with skeletons representing great local businesses. From creepy and scary to funny and silly, there’s a skeleton for every taste! And with them is an entire month of silly, spooky, and outright fun. Tour downtown all month long checking out 65+ skeletons in wild and wacky poses.

Other features of the Skeletour include:

Halloween isn't too far away, and as we get into the fall season we should be hearing about more spooky fun activities and happenings going on in the Kalamazoo area. We can only hope for the return of Halloween movies in Bronson park this year as well. Let's get ready for the most wonderful time of the year!

