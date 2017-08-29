Kalamazoo Residents Seeing Coyotes In Their Back Yards

After seeing the same large coyote three times yesterday in my back yard in Kalamazoo I decided to find out if my family (both human and dog) are in danger. Here's what I learned.

I thought it was unusual for a coyote to wander freely in such open spaces like this. Apparently, it's very common from September to November as the juveniles start leaving the family pack. If you see a coyote on your property Coyotesmarts.org suggests taking the following steps:

Be as big and loud as possible. Do not run or turn your back.

Wave your arms, clap your hands, and shout in an authoritative voice.

Make noise by banging pots and pans or using an air horn or whistle.

Throw small stones, sticks, tennis balls or anything else you can lay your hands on. Remember the intent is to scare and not to injure.

Spray with a hose, if available, or a squirt gun filled with water and vinegar.

Shake or throw a “coyote shaker”—a soda can filled with pennies or pebbles and sealed with duct tape.

Generally humans have very little to fear as coyotes are naturally timid animals. However, small children and small pets should not be left unattended near this wild animal.

