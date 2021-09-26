Kalamazoo Resident Shot While Sitting In Their Vehicle

A 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident was struck by gunfire while sitting in their vehicle, Saturday night, September 25th.

Kalamazoo Police arrived at the scene, at about 11:35 PM in the 700-block of Egleston Street, where they found the victim sitting in their car with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Two other occupants, who were also sitting in the vehicle during the time of the shooting, were not injured.

The unknown suspect is currently still on the run, and investigators are asking that anyone having information regarding this incident contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.