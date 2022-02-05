Update: FOUND! Missing Kalamazoo Woman is Safe
Update: The missing 22-year-old woman from Kalamazoo has been located and is now safe.
Read the original story below
Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a missing Kalamazoo woman.
Get our free mobile app
Friends and family of 22-year-old Chloe Zimmerman are concerned for her safety. It has been more than 48 hours since anyone has seen or heard from her. Chloe was last seen getting into a black Jeep with tinted windows in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Chloe is described as a female that stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who has information on Chloe's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911. You can ask for Officer Knoth.
Kalamazoo County’s Most Dangerous Intersections
Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit data from 2020 shows these intersections are the most problematic for drivers.
The 10 Best School Closing Videos of All Time
When it comes to school closing announcements, a rogbo-call or text just won't do. These school principals and superintendents have taken it to a whole new level.
Check out our ranking of the top 10 best school closing videos of all time.