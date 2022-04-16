Kalamazoo Police Continue The Round-Up Of Violent Offenders

Two known violent offenders were arrested Wednesday, April 13th, as Kalamazoo Police continue to round up known violent offenders, in an effort to reduce gun violence.

Investigators from the Kalamazoo Public Safety’s Crime Reduction Team and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team were conducting surveillance in the 4200-block of Portage Road and observed a 30-year-old Kalamazoo man who was wanted on a multi-count felony warrant, stemming from a shooting that occurred on April 4th. During the arrest, the man brandished a loaded firearm but was taken into custody without incident. Suspected crack cocaine was also located. The man was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on the strength of the outstanding warrant. New charges are being sought for violations involving weapons and drug sales.

A second stake-out was conducted in the 3500-block of East Main Street, where a 21-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested as a parole absconder. During the arrest, a loaded firearm and evidence of drug sales were seized, from his person. The man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and new charges are being sought for violations involving weapons and drug sales.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.