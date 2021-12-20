Did You Know Kalamazoo Has a Reindeer Ranch?
What could get your family in the Holiday spirit more than Reindeer?
I was today years old when I found out about a ranch of reindeer that exists in Kalamazoo. I just happened to scroll onto a quick :15 TikTok video from @wellplannedadventures touring the Reindeer Ranch on North 6th Street in Kalamazoo.
The family-owned Reindeer Ranch has been raising these majestic animals since 1999. You can take a guided tour of the Reindeer Ranch, which lasts about 30 - 45 minutes, for just $15 a person. Their website does answer the question on everyone's mind, yes you can pet the deer,
You can pet their soft fur, hear their clicking hooves and even take a selfie. One of our staff will be happy to help you pose with the Reindeer and take an unforgettable photo for you.
Reindeer Ranch recently posted a picture on their Facebook page of what you can expect on their evening tours.
If you're ready to get educated on reindeer and take the cutest selfie of the season, you can book your tour on the Reindeer Ranch website by clicking here. Tours of this family farm for this Holiday season ends on January 16th, 2022.
Reindeer Ranch
- Location: 2921 North 6th Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49009, US
- Phone: (269) 491-8507
- Admission: Weekdays $10 person over 2
- Admission: Weekends $15 person over 2
- Tour lasts 30-45 minutes
What's your favorite place to visit in Southwest Michigan over the Holiday season?