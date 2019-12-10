Kalamazoo Ranked #1 Most Affordable City To Live In The U.S.

In case you needed yet, another reason to move to Kalamazoo...



A financial website, The Ascent, crunched cost of living and average salary data for over 200 metros in North America recently that put Kalamazoo on top. Here's the full top 10 list:

Rank City or Metro Cost of Living Index (COLI) Mean Annual Salary Salary/COLI 1 Kalamazoo, MI 77.0 $47,060 611.2 2 Huntsville, AL 90.8 $54,630 601.7 3 Des Moines, IA 89.5 $52,220 583.5 4 Champaign-Urbana, IL 87.0 $50,630 582.0 5 St. Louis, MO 87.4 $50,250 574.9 6 Houston, TX 94.5 $54,290 574.5 7 Kennewick-Richland-Pasco, WA 96.8 $54,690 565.0 8 Raleigh, NC 93.3 $52,580 563.6 8 (tie) Dayton, OH 88.9 $50,100 563.6 10 Peoria, IL 91.5 $51,510 563.0

Data source: Council for Community and Economic Research and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Constructed using most recent available data as of Sept.1, 2019.

This is just another example of why Kalamazoo is a great place to live. You may remember in August of this year Kalamazoo was ranked the 4th best city in the nation for beer lovers. Get that full story by clicking here.

Kalamazoo's Western Michigan University was recently ranked #1 Hidden Gem University in the Nation. Click here for that full story.

Oh yeah, then there's the recent story that ranked Kalamazoo at #2 for two STD's in the state of Michigan. OK, that's not good. But it sounds like the kids are having fun.

If you're considering a move to Kalamazoo for work or education. I can tell you that Kalamazoo is one of my favorite cites in the world. The people are friendly. The downtown area is beautiful. Not to mention there's always something to do from museums to sporting events and live music.

Side Note: The city of Kalamazoo should totally pay me for this endorsement. ;)