Kalamazoo Ranked #1 Most Affordable City To Live In The U.S.
In case you needed yet, another reason to move to Kalamazoo...
A financial website, The Ascent, crunched cost of living and average salary data for over 200 metros in North America recently that put Kalamazoo on top. Here's the full top 10 list:
|Rank
|City or Metro
|Cost of Living Index (COLI)
|Mean Annual Salary
|Salary/COLI
|1
|Kalamazoo, MI
|77.0
|$47,060
|611.2
|2
|Huntsville, AL
|90.8
|$54,630
|601.7
|3
|Des Moines, IA
|89.5
|$52,220
|583.5
|4
|Champaign-Urbana, IL
|87.0
|$50,630
|582.0
|5
|St. Louis, MO
|87.4
|$50,250
|574.9
|6
|Houston, TX
|94.5
|$54,290
|574.5
|7
|Kennewick-Richland-Pasco, WA
|96.8
|$54,690
|565.0
|8
|Raleigh, NC
|93.3
|$52,580
|563.6
|8 (tie)
|Dayton, OH
|88.9
|$50,100
|563.6
|10
|Peoria, IL
|91.5
|$51,510
|563.0
This is just another example of why Kalamazoo is a great place to live. You may remember in August of this year Kalamazoo was ranked the 4th best city in the nation for beer lovers. Get that full story by clicking here.
Kalamazoo's Western Michigan University was recently ranked #1 Hidden Gem University in the Nation. Click here for that full story.
Oh yeah, then there's the recent story that ranked Kalamazoo at #2 for two STD's in the state of Michigan. OK, that's not good. But it sounds like the kids are having fun.
If you're considering a move to Kalamazoo for work or education. I can tell you that Kalamazoo is one of my favorite cites in the world. The people are friendly. The downtown area is beautiful. Not to mention there's always something to do from museums to sporting events and live music.
Side Note: The city of Kalamazoo should totally pay me for this endorsement. ;)