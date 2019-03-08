Kalamazoo Is Losing Another Store

It has just been announced that Charlotte Russe is closing ALL of their stores

The popular store Charlotte Russe has been have finical troubles for over a year now and it all is coming to an end. The fashion retailer told USA Today that...

We are partnering with the buyer and remain in talks to sell the (intellectual property), are optimistic about the future of the brand, and remain in ongoing negotiations with a buyer who has expressed interest in a continued brick and mortar presence to continue to serve our loyal customers in the future.

So what does that mean for us the consumers? Well, first the online store has already shut down, and the in-store liquidation starts Thursday. Like with other liquidation sales, all sales are final. Also, it should be noted that all gift cards must be used by March 21st.

Better get to shopping!