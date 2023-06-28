It's giving The Secret Garden.

This quaint 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that just hit the market near Kalamazoo's West Main Hill neighborhood looks like it was ripped straight out of a fairy tale!

Nestled between the campuses of Western Michigan and Kalamazoo College, this home is located in the middle of everything and is only a quick drive to downtown shopping, restaurants, and breweries.

One thing this picture perfect Cape Cod has in excess-- charm!

Originally built in 1930, it's obvious all of the previous owners of 1749 Greenlawn Ave. have taken great care in maintaining and updating the home while still preserving its natural charm. Heck, even the door to the pantry has a beautiful stained glass window!

What I love most about this home are all the built-ins that come with it! Standard for that time period, the home features several built-in bookcases, shelving, and storage closets throughout.

I could definitely live happily and comfortably in this Kalamazoo cottage for the rest of my days! Check it out:

