Kalamazoo Growlers On The Search For 2026 Play Ball Kids

The Kalamazoo Growlers play at Homer Stryker Field which used to be home to the Kalamazoo Kings. The Kalamazoo Kings were a semi-pro team that gave baseball players a chance to continue their dreams while offering a fun outing for families in the Kalamazoo area. A while ago, the Kings halted operations in Kalamazoo and would eventually be replaced by the Growlers.

The Growlers are a part of the Northwoods League, a summer development league for current college baseball players. The Growlers have not only seen success through the lens of wins and championships but also with putting butts in the stadium seats. The Kalamazoo Growlers have brought back the fun of going to Homer Stryker Field for a baseball game.

The Growlers loving being out in the community and having the community be involved in their games. There are multiple instances during the game where they invite fans onto the field to participate in activities or to support the team. I think these initiatives are a large part of why families enjoy going to Growlers games. The Growlers have already started preparing for the 2026 season which includes finding their Play Ball Kids for the season.

Do You Know What A Play Ball Kid Does At A Kalamazoo Growlers Game?

The Kalamazoo Growlers website reports:

There’s only one way to start a Growlers game and that’s by finding the most ENERGETIC and LOUD kid at Homer Stryker Field to yell “PLAY BALL!” This cue is done by the most excited kid in Kalamazoo and gives the Growlers starting pitcher the nod to throw the first pitch of the night. All 36 kids selected to be the “Playball!” Kid of the Game will receive: 4 Tickets to the Growlers Game for family (3 tickets + the Playball Kid’s ticket all together) and a Growlers gift bag. Tickets cannot be swapped out for different nights because every night will have a new “Playball!” Kid in attendance.

After filling out the form on their website a representative from the team will reach out if your child is selected as one of the Play Ball Kids of the season. They do have these opportunities every season, so don't be encouraged and try again if you aren't chosen.