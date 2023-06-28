Yes, There’s a Market Just for Young Entrepreneurs in Kalamazoo
Did you know that the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market hosts nights just for young entrepreneurs?
I didn't until today thanks to a post in a local Facebook group:
The Kids Markets feature home-grown, hand-made, or repurposed items all created by those 17 years old and younger, according to pfcmarkets.com.
About the Markets:
During the Kids Markets, you'll be able to browse offered products, as you do with any other Farmer's Market, enjoy live music, and more.
They take place during the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market's regularly scheduled Tuesday Markets but, they only happen sporadically.
Currently, the Kids Markets are scheduled for:
- Tuesday, July 25th
- Tuesday, August 8th
All Kids Markets take place from 10 am to 1 pm. Find more information here.
Why Being a Young Entrepreneur Can Be Beneficial
When we talk about young entrepreneurs, we're talking about teens just having a job. Being an entrepreneur comes with certain financial risks, responsibilities, and more.
In fact, that's why being a young entrepreneur can be beneficial according to youngkreativ.eu. Their article goes on to say that being a young entrepreneur can:
- teach you how to take calculated risks
- help you overcome the fear of failure
- help you gain independence
- teach you how to give back to the community
And more. See their full list here.
In the Kalamazoo area, there are already teens finding huge success with their businesses. Like Layla's Cool Pops, for example;
Who knows? With the Kids Market at Kalamazoo Farmers Market, you or your teen could find their pathway to success. And I wish them all the luck in the world.