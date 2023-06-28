Did you know that the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market hosts nights just for young entrepreneurs?

I didn't until today thanks to a post in a local Facebook group:

The Kids Markets feature home-grown, hand-made, or repurposed items all created by those 17 years old and younger, according to pfcmarkets.com.

About the Markets:

During the Kids Markets, you'll be able to browse offered products, as you do with any other Farmer's Market, enjoy live music, and more.

They take place during the Kalamazoo Farmer's Market's regularly scheduled Tuesday Markets but, they only happen sporadically.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, the Kids Markets are scheduled for:

Tuesday, July 25th

Tuesday, August 8th

All Kids Markets take place from 10 am to 1 pm. Find more information here.

Why Being a Young Entrepreneur Can Be Beneficial

When we talk about young entrepreneurs, we're talking about teens just having a job. Being an entrepreneur comes with certain financial risks, responsibilities, and more.

In fact, that's why being a young entrepreneur can be beneficial according to youngkreativ.eu. Their article goes on to say that being a young entrepreneur can:

teach you how to take calculated risks

help you overcome the fear of failure

help you gain independence

teach you how to give back to the community

And more. See their full list here.

In the Kalamazoo area, there are already teens finding huge success with their businesses. Like Layla's Cool Pops, for example;

Who knows? With the Kids Market at Kalamazoo Farmers Market, you or your teen could find their pathway to success. And I wish them all the luck in the world.

7 Times Michigan Kids Accidentally Cost Their Parents A Lot of Money Whoops! Whether with unintentional purchases or silly accidents, these kids accidentally cose their parents a lot of money