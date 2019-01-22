Kalamazoo Deals For Federal Employees During Government Shutdown

Kalamazoo businesses are doing their part to help Federal Employees during the longest Government shutdown in history.



As of January 22, 2019 the Federal Government shutdown is in its 32nd day. Paying bills and feeding your family has just become impossible for those effected. Here are some of the local businesses trying to help out.

Honor Credit Union is offering 0% interest personal loans with no payment for 90 days to Federal Employees. Get more info by clicking here.

Studio Grill is offering 20% off for Federal Employees. Get more info by clicking here.

The Victorian Bakery is offering a free loaf of bread. Click here for more info.

The Kalamazoo Poo Crew is offering their services for 50% off. Get more info by clicking here.

Pest Pros of Michigan is offering 50% off of all of their services. Get more info by clicking here.

Southern Michigan Bank & Trust is waiving late fees on consumer and mortgage loans. Get more info by clicking here.

Paver Pet Supply is offering 20% off. Get more info by clicking here.

If you're in need of food, click here for the food bank locator.

Do you know of a Kalamazoo business helping Federal employees during the Government shutdown? Let us know in the facebook comments so we can them to the story.