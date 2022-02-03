Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week: A Cure For Cabin Fever This Weekend

It's about that time that folks around here start showing the symptoms. Now, with everything we've been through in the past three years, joking about cabin fever is something you have to tread carefully around. But a lot of folks are ready to get out and turn their Firesticks and Rokus off for the night.

This has been a tough week with the snowstorm and all, but local conditions are recovering well. And maybe it's time to get out and do something.

And that's a perfect segue to Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week. (There was supposed to be an Art Hop event, celebrating Chinese New Year, but due to Covid, that's a virtual event Friday evening.)

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week expands the local universe of liquor beyond beer to hards seltzer and, meads and such.

Starting with events on Thursday: (and note they're all over the greater Kalamazoo area. Check the full schedule.)

An Ultimate Beer Week Flight at Presidential Brewing Co. on Portage Road.

on Portage Road. Tropical Nights is the event for warm weather-inspired food and beer at Texas Corners Brewing Co. in Texas Township.

in Texas Township. The Taste of Pure Michigan is craft beer flight specials at Crafted Copper on Stadium Drive

on Stadium Drive B. Nektar is doing a Mead and Cheese pairing at Centre Street Tap House

Smoked Wings and Beer at Final Gravity

At Brite Eyes Brewing , they're releasing a new beer, Love Supreme. In fact, they're releasing new beers all week.

, they're releasing a new beer, Love Supreme. In fact, they're releasing new beers all week. They're doing Caribbean Drinks at The Sangria Shop.

Friday is packed with events, including many at the same places listed for Thursday, but in addition:

Big Lake Brewing is doing a Mac n Cheese Pairing at Shakespeare's Pub.

is doing a Mac n Cheese Pairing at Shakespeare's Pub. An annual wing-eating contest at Waldo's with Saugatuck Brewing .

. And B. Nekar Mead is doing Charcuterie Night at Central City Tap House downtown.

On Saturday, there's a Beer and Meatballs Pairing with Griffin Claw Brewing Co. at Comensoli's.

Just some ideas to ward off cabin fever in Kalamazoo this week and weekend.

