The 7th annual 'Wine Not?' festival is coming back to Kalamazoo on Saturday, March 4, at the Fetzer Center at Western Michigan University.

The event boasts over 100 wineries and more than 250 wines to choose from, from local Michigan vines as well as from across the country. The full list of wineries and wines will be available at their respective links once they are released.

The event will feature live music as you sip wine and stroll from vendor to vendor, meeting and greeting, sampling as many wines as you like. That's right - there are no drink tokens this year!

Tickets are available for both VIP and general admittance patrons. The VIP tickets allow an extra hour of sampling as well as an exclusive tasting area with select wines, plus some appetizers to go with your fantastic drinks. General tickets provide three hours of sampling and a souvenir glass. (There are also non-drinking tickets available for designated drivers.)

Session times for GA patrons will be from 1-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. while VIP patrons will only attend from 5-9 p.m.

Wine Not? has sold out in each of its first six years - so you'll want to secure your tickets quickly. Purchasing before February 18 will save you some cash too.

Get our free mobile app

This is strictly a 21-plus-only event. All parties must bring an acceptable form of identification.

Vendor spots are still open, and the event is sure to need plenty of volunteers and information for both can be found by following the respective links. Volunteers must also be 21 or older and will receive a commemorative t-shirt, sampling glass and the opportunity to taste the available wines.

Madonna's Family Winery, Suttons Bay Take a look at the northern Michigan winery owned by Madonna's father