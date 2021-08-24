As we whined down towards the end of summer, there's still time to get out and enjoy the warm weather on the water, and one local church group is going to make sure someone does it in some serious style. The Youth For Christ of Southwest Michigan are auctioning off a “4RE Paddle Boat,” and it's is one of the many items they have listed online to be auctioned off this week in Kalamazoo. The bidding ends Saturday, August 28 at 10 a.m. and already the candy apple red paddle boat has 25 bids and is up to $825.

There are a wide variety of things the group is auctioning off, including snow plows, used cars, appliances, gift certificates, power washers, utensils, local event tickets, furniture, vintage collectables, and even a homemade blueberry pie. There's literally hundreds of items that are ranging in price that can be checked out here. Normally, the paddle boat that's being sold is priced at $500 brand new, so whoever ends up with it may end up scoring a deal.

Get our free mobile app

All of the proceeds go to the Youth For Christ of Southwest Michigan. Items can be viewed in person on Monday August 23rd-Friday August 27th between 10am and 4pm. Also available to view on Monday August 23rd from 6-8pm. Pickup of the Items Are From 3pm-7pm after the conclusion of the sale on Aug 28th. Items are located at 26693 US-12, Sturgis, MI 49091. Winners can call Ken at 269-625-3420 with any questions regarding the equipment, and call Chad at 269-625-5336 with all other questions.