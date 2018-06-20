John Cena Settles His Feud With Ford

John Cena apologizes to Ford for ditching their product.

Recently the Ford Motor Company field a lawsuit against famous wrestler John Cena for 'breach of contract, fraud, silent fraud, innocent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment', according to Mlive.com. The amount of money that Ford was seeking from the WWE star was $500,000 for selling his 2017 Ford GT supercar.

Last year the automotive giant selected John Cena to have a chance to purchase the car, but it did not pan out as the company had hoped...

Cena was selected from thousands of applicants for the chance to buy the highly sought-after Ford GT as the vehicles are made on a limited basis. In its initial lawsuit, Ford claimed that Cena not only made a large profit on the sale, but took "two years of ambassadorship and brand value" from the company in the process.

Since Cena sold the vehicle before the 2 year mark, Ford decided to sue. Lucky, before the suit could land in front of a Judge, Cena's legal team settled the case. The amount of money that John had to hand over to the car company has not been disclosed, but the money will go to a good cause. Reports claim...

the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker would donate the settlement money to charity.

When John Cena heard the news he released this statement...

"I am pleased we could resolve the matter outside of court, and that a worthy charity will benefit from one of the most iconic cars in the world."

Seems that both parties are pleased with the end result, I just wonder what car John Cena could of wanted more? Suppose we will just have to wait and see.

