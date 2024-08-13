Win Tickets To See Jim Belushi at Summer Sesh in Cassopolis

Actor, comedian, and singer Jim Belushi is coming to Summer Sesh 2024 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Win tickets now.

Summer Sesh 2024

Location: Cass County Fairgrounds in Cassopolis, Michigan

Date and Time: Saturday, August 24th from 2-10 PM

More Info: Official Facebook Page

Age Restriction: Must be at least 21-years-old

Jim Belushi: from 3 pm - 5 pm (Autograph Signing and Performance)

Kevin Gates, Dej Loaf, Trap Beckham, J Dash 5 PM- 10 PM

There will be Cannabis Consumption and sales on-site along with Food and Craft Vendors.