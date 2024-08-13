Win Tickets To See Jim Belushi at Summer Sesh in Cassopolis
Actor, comedian, and singer Jim Belushi is coming to Summer Sesh 2024 at the Cass County Fairgrounds. Win tickets now.
Each weekday we're giving away a 4-pack of passes to Summer Sesh 2024. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Summer Sesh 2024
- Location: Cass County Fairgrounds in Cassopolis, Michigan
- Date and Time: Saturday, August 24th from 2-10 PM
- More Info: Official Facebook Page
- Age Restriction: Must be at least 21-years-old
- Jim Belushi: from 3 pm - 5 pm (Autograph Signing and Performance)
- Kevin Gates, Dej Loaf, Trap Beckham, J Dash 5 PM- 10 PM
There will be Cannabis Consumption and sales on-site along with Food and Craft Vendors.