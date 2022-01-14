I watch a lot of HGTV so I know a good deal when I see one! To say this home for sale in Cassopolis, MI is stunning is an understatement. The massive estate located on Diamond Lake is perfect for the homebuyer who loves everything Pure Michigan has to offer.

Sprawling over 7,000 square feet, this home is tailored to those that love to entertain. No matter the time of year there is no shortage of fun to be had as in addition to the lakeside location the home also features two wet bars, a wine fridge, game room, and all-season room for added bonus space.

Make the most of the lakeside lifestyle as the home comes with direct water frontage, a permanent dock including boat slip, and amazing lakefront views. No matter the season you're able to enjoy the lake year-round as Diamond Lake gets cold enough to freeze over meaning you can enjoy your very own private ice rink in the winter! Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a lively game of pond hockey.

One of the newest listings in the area, the most unique feature of this mansion is that it includes its own elevator! Not too many homes in West Michigan can say the same. Throughout the three floors you'll find 5 different bedrooms including a master suite with a private balcony and fireplace, and a private guest suite complete with its own entry and kitchenette.

In the main kitchen you'll find another one of the estate's unique features: a porthole overlooking the lake. With floor to ceiling windows in the adjacent dining room you're sure to never miss a moment of the action nor the breathtaking colors as the sun sets over Diamond Lake.