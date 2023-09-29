Jess Poxson Joins the WKFR Morning Show

I am so thrilled to join the WKFR team here in Kalamazoo and it's truly a full circle moment for my life and radio career. I can't wait to wake up with you on weekday mornings with 'Dana and Jess in the Morning' and I'm really looking forward to getting out into the community and getting to know you. And I would love for you to get to know me too!

It's definitely been a journey getting back 'home' and to be able to live and work here again is such a blessing. I was born in Battle Creek, moved to Illinois for a few years as a kid, but mostly grew up in Jackson, MI. Eventually moving to Detroit, I attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts and immediately after began pursuing a career in Detroit radio. My first radio job was in promotions which lead to incredible opportunities to be on-air at Detroit radio stations like WDVD, WDRQ, WJR, WYCD, WOMC, and WDZH.

Another full circle moment for me was being able to go back to Specs Howard School of Media Arts and work as a Career Advisor and help other future radio stars start their career in the industry. And then an incredible opportunity to be back on the airwaves and lead me to move to Augusta, Georgia and be a part of an amazing morning show on WKXC FM.

But, home was 'calling' again and my family and I made our way back to our friends and family here in West Michigan. And then to be on the airwaves where I was born and raised is truly a dream come true. When I started my radio career, I had no idea that it would take me all over the state, country, and world, just to be back where it all started. And I could not be more excited to be here. Looking forward to the future and all the fun we're going to have on 103.3 WKFR!