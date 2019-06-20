It’s Baaaaack. West Nile Virus Returns To Michigan, Kalamazoo

Signs of West Nile Virus returning to Michigan for 2019 have been identified, "in mosquitoes recently collected in Saginaw and Oakland counties and a Canada goose in Kalamazoo County" says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are dusk and dawn,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

"Residents are reminded that the best way to protect against West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to prevent mosquito bites. People who work in outdoor occupations or like to spend time outdoors are at increased risk for West Nile virus infection from mosquito bites. Adults 60 years old and older have the highest risk of severe illness caused by West Nile virus." - MDHHS

West Nile virus symptoms are: a high fever, confusion, muscles weakness and a severe headache. This can lead to more serious complications like meningitis and encephalitis. Last year, nine people in Michigan died from the virus or something related, and there were 104 serious illnesses.