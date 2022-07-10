A move by a former presidential candidate and the current Secretary Of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, has many wondering if he could now be considering a run for one of the state's national political offices or even the governorship of the state.

When is Pete Buttigieg moving to Michigan?

It was announced that Buttigieg has officially become a resident as of July 2022. This follows his purchase of a Michigan home with his husband Chasten, who grew up in Traverse City and was a 2007 graduate of West High School.

The couple has owned the property in Michigan's Long Lake Township since August of 2020.

Is Pete Buttigieg Running for Michigan Governor?

Many are now wondering since Buttigieg has officially registered to vote in the state of Michigan, will he be casting a vote for himself soon?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is up for reelection this fall, so it's unlikely that Buttigieg would try to mount any type of campaign against his Democratic colleague at all, especially in the mere months before an election that currently has the incumbent with a commanding lead in most polls. But the state of Michigan would term limit Whitmer to a final term that ends in 2026.

Is Pete Buttigieg Running for US Senator in Michigan?

Some think a more likely scenario for the former mayor of South Bend is to run for Michigan's Senate seat currently held by four-term Senator Debbie Stabenow

Stabenow's current term ends in 2024, when she will be 74 years old, and you would think that Buttigieg would make an attractive candidate for the Michigan Democrats to put forth at that time.

Why did Pete Buttigieg Move To Michigan?

Whatever Buttigieg's political ambitions, he says his goal in moving to the wolverine state was motivated by family. A department of transportation official told Politico that it made sense for Buttigieg:

Moving to Chasten’s hometown of Traverse City allowed them to be closer to his parents, which became especially important to them after they adopted their twins, often relying on Chasten’s parents for help with child care.

Whatever the case may be, Michigan is likely a much friendlier place to build his political career than Indiana, and who knows, maybe one day he'll follow in Grand Rapids' Gerald R Ford as President of the United States.

