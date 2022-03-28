This $399,999 Indiana Home Takes Loving Lamps to the Extreme

If you've ever wondered if there's such a thing as too much lighting in one home...the answer is yes.

A home for sale in Indiana, that recently went through a price reduction, is standing out thanks to the sheer amount of lamps contained within. An otherwise typical Indiana farmhouse, this brick home has:

4 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Attached Garage

And plenty of lighting.

Listed at $399,999 by Michael Crafton at Landtree, REALTORS®, you can see the complete listing on Zillow. For now, let's take a quick tour. See how many lamps/lanterns you can count in total:

So, did you count them? I lost track after 20.

Perhaps the previous owner collected them. Perhaps they were passed down from an older relative. Maybe they were really scared of the dark. Whatever the reason, if you love lamps...that house would be ideal.

One thing is for sure, you can always find, let's call them, interesting homes for sale on Zillow. Like this one near Chicago that was owned by someone who clearly loved their own reflection: