Million Dollar Indiana Home Has Some Interesting Interior Designs…

Of course, you might enjoy the many murals scattered throughout this Indiana home currently listed on Zillow for $1,199,999. The home, at 1731 Beachview Ct in Crown Point, also has:

4 Bedrooms

5 Bathrooms

Finished walk-out basement

And, it sits on Lake Holiday with your very own dock.

The interior also boasts a beautiful two-story atrium. Take a look:

That lap pool, though. The listing agent is Steve R. Likas at Century 21 Affiliated who can be reached here.

