If You’re a Fan of Tennis, You’ll ‘LOVE’ This Indiana Home For Sale

Just when you think you've seen it all...another unique house hits the market.

This one-of-a-kind property is located in Indiana and was obviously created by a professional tennis enthusiast. How do we know that? Because the attached indoor tennis facility is bigger than the house itself.

Is this $685,000 Indiana home for sale a house with a tennis court attached or is it a tennis court with a house attached? That's for you to decide!

As the home's listing states,

You’ll Never Have To Reserve A Playing Time Ever Again! Professional Lighting & Playing Surface....There Is A Special Use Variance That Allows Teaching Of Tennis In The Facility

If you eat, breathe, and dream about tennis then this is the home for you. Attached to the covered playing area is a small 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that has room for the essentials- and nothing more.

Upon entering the home you'll walk directly into the home's kitchen. Included are an electric range where you can make your meals and that's about it. However, there is enough counterspace for a microwave. If you love to play tennis and entertain, then this is not the home for you because there is simply not enough room to do it.

The term "no frills" definitely applies to this home. Located off the kitchen is a small living area big enough to fit a couch and a TV. Just off the living room is a small bedroom with closet that also has a wall-mounted A/C unit, the home's only source of air conditioning.

The home's single bathroom leaves much to be desired as there's simply a standup shower, toilet, sink with vanity, and nothing more! "No frills", indeed!

I can't help but wonder who the previous owner was. Could it be "King Richard" himself?! Take a look below: