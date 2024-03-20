ALERT-Indiana Residents Must Stock Up Food And Water For Eclipse

Indiana is preparing to be on the path of a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event on April 8th. The Hoosier State is in the path of totality of the Total Solar Eclipse and thousands of people from across the nation will visit our state to witness it. Officials are urging residents in Indiana to prepare before this phenomenon draws big crowds.

Canva Canva loading...

Indiana Residents Urged To Prepare Before The Total Solar Eclipse

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The Total Solar Eclipse will plunge much of Indiana into momentary darkness. This astronomical event won't be able to be seen again from the U.S. for another 20 years. And with Indiana being one of only a few states that will be able to experience the eclipse, it's no wonder so many people from all over the nation will be here to see it. And officials have issued a warning to get essentials ready now.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Indiana officials warn residents to be prepared for traffic jams and have their vehicles full of fuel. Indiana Police tells WISH-TV that almost every state trooper will be on the road. Many Indiana School districts have also closed schools on April 8th for student safety. Officials have also issued a warning to residents to stock up on food and water to avoid the enormous strain on congested roadways and at local businesses on the days leading up to the eclipse.

Read More: Indiana, Ohio Rank Among Top Sexiest Police Uniforms In America

9 Items That You Absolutely Cannot Send in the Mail in Indiana You can click here and here for more information and to get a full list of U.S. Postal Restrictions.