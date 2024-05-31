Indiana Favorite 3 Floyds Brewing Planning to Reopen Taproom

I scream, you scream, we all scream for 3 Floyds Zombie Dust.

Remember when bottles of Zombie Dust were like liquid gold and you had to know someone who knows someone to get ahold of one?

Now, you can find 3 Floyds Zombie Dust, Gumballhead, and Alpha King and nearly every Meijer or corner party store. Time's have changed!

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest changes at 3 Floyds Brewing in Munster, Indiana then you may have missed the big news; I know I certainly did.

I was only fortunate enough to visit the 3 Floyds taproom once in 2014 and it was a pretty small-scale operation at the time, at least the size of the taproom itself. Unfortunately the taproom closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic and never quite got back on its feet-- until now.

3 Floyds is hoping to come back bigger and better when they build their new multi-acre campus, which according to Brew Bound will feature,

...indoor and outdoor bars, a restaurant, and retail kiosk. A future phase of development may include an event space and area for live music.

The 24th top-producing craft brewery in the United States, as reported by the Brewers Association and Brew Bound, the brewery's new taproom and restaurant is expected to feature the classic 3 Floyds lineup as well as taproom exclusive brews, menu favorites from the previous brewpub, and small-batch beers. Say 3 Floyds owner and Nick Floyd,

Three Floyds Brewpub is being re-forged as a modern American Taproom and Beer Garden...design combines and celebrates the elements of the land, including Indigenous mound building berms and prairie landscape, mixed with Frank Lloyd Wright’s influence

The new taproom is still in-progress but there are plenty of eager, thirsty fans who are anxious to hear of an official grand opening date-- myself included. For now all we know is that developers eye a 2024 opening. Stay tuned!

