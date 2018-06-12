If Your Lemonade Stand Gets Popped, Legal-Ade Is On The Way

The tradition is as old as this country itself. Did you ever put up a neighborhood lemonade stand? A few lemons, some sugar, water and some ice cubes and you're in business, ready to make a few bucks. But too many times there's some poop in the neighborhood who ruins it all. What to do?In some places, it is technically illegal to sell lemonade without a permit. I guess it depends on how big a poop your local health department official is. But never fear. The folks at Country Time Lemonade are here for the rescue.