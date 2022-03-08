How Soon Will Michigan Residents Get Their $400 Per Vehicle Auto Insurance Refunds?

Refunds are coming soon for Michigan drivers who have auto insurance.

On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week.

Get our free mobile app

Back in November, it was first announced that Whitmer wanted to deliver refund checks to every Michigan resident with auto insurance. This refund is possible in part because of the historic, bipartisan auto insurance reform signed into law by the governor in 2019 and would return money to every Michigander with auto insurance.

Once complete, a 60-day deadline for auto insurers to send out required $400 refund checks per vehicle will be triggered. Eligible Michigan residents should receive the money no later than May 9, 2022.

“These $400 refunds are game-changers for so many Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer. “I called for these refunds because I am committed to lowering costs for Michiganders and putting money back in people’s pockets. They are possible because we worked across the aisle to pass bipartisan auto insurance reform, and we will keep working together to grow our economy and build a state where families can thrive.”

In December 2021, the MCCA voted unanimously to approve Governor Whitmer’s call to return nearly $3 billion of the surplus funds to Michigan drivers while maintaining approximately $2 billion in surplus funds to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors.

Michigan’s auto insurers must now issue refunds to eligible Michigan policyholders of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, for each vehicle that was insured under a policy. The minimum insurance requirements for legally operating a vehicle on Michigan roads dates back to 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer, they should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.