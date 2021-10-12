Hideaway Gaming has officially expanded from their store front in South Haven, Michigan and opened up their second location in Holland, leveling up so to speak, as Super Hideaway Gaming emerges. The company, who have made a big following already, were excited to announce their expansion last week:

So we teased a new logo a week or so ago and now we are ready to explain. We are opening another store up in Holland! The address is 1036 Washington Ave. In the same plaza as Goodies Factory, O'Reilly's, and Pizza Hut. We plan to have it open next Monday (10/11) and will have similar items and such as we do now and will continue to grow stock and variety as well. Soon we will have FNMs and other formats of card game tourneys, since we have learned Digimon and such is growing and in demand.

Get our free mobile app

The new store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays currently, though they said the hours could eventually change. They're also taking suggestions from customers on events and products they'd like to see come to the shop as well. This pandemic has shown a massive increase for video game sales and Trading Card Game sales, like Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Magic: The Gathering, so this expansion shouldn't come as a surprise for fellow nerds.

Still, this is great news for local business and one that has the customers needs in mind. These kinds of shops are crucial as we start to gather again and the down to earth atmosphere they have is a welcoming presence.

The New Perfect Storm West Comics & Games In Paw Paw They've expanded from their Battle Creek location and this new storefront at 202 E. Michigan Ave hopes to draw more people into paw paw.