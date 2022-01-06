Holland will be getting another new business by the slice as Doebs Pizzeria, a new pizza place is set to open very soon at 503 W 17th St Holland, MI. Ali Doebler and her husband Chris, who is the head chef, just announced on social media there plans to open a new pizzeria, and personally I can never get enough pizza. The new Chef-owned pizzeria will feature artisan pizza, flatbread, focaccia, Detroit style pizza & more on the South Side of Holland. This place seems eager to open as they described to me their inspiration for starting their own business in Holland:

Chris began planning his own restaurant and bring together all the experiences of working with some of the top chefs in LA, Colorado & Chicago, the connection through food, the comfort of a pizza place, the unique combinations found in fine dining, the fresh flavors of good ingredients, the intimate feel of smaller restaurants and the atmosphere of a local favorite spot.

Get our free mobile app

Ali told us that Chris was named one of the top ten Chefs to watch in West Michigan in 2017, and in the years since has crafted his skills enough to where now is the right time to open up a restaurant. It will feature Appetizers like garlic bread, spinach dip, meatballs, pepperoni pizza rolls, and wings. They'll also have cauliflower wings available. The classic pizza favorites will be featured along with creative creations as specials. Along with salads, sandwiches, they'll have lunch combos available as well.

The pizzeria has already released their menu, and they'll also be announcing seasonal & funky combination style pizzas soon. These will be made & available for walk-in/pickup orders & the availability of certain items will be based on ingredients. They'll also be serving breads in various styles like focaccia & buns, which will be for sale in the restaurant everyday and available to order to go.