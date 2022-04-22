Historic West Michigan Schoolhouse for Sale Comes with Huge Heated Garage, Adorable She-Shed
Want to go back to school? You could live in a converted one-room schoolhouse that comes with some awesome extras!
Get our free mobile app
While the Three Rivers residence still looks like a schoolhouse from the outside, you gotta see how they've restored and converted the inside! Check out pictures in the gallery below!
According to the listing, the home, which was built in 1900, has been "lovingly and meticulously restored with the addition of modern convenience's. Double brick wall construction has carried this beauty through the years and years to come."
The home boasts:
- Original brickwork
- Orignal Walnut, Mahogony, and Pine throughout
- Restored hardwood floors
- Hand-honed hickory kitchen cabinets
- Natural gas stove
- Full bath with gorgeous stone tiled one of a kind shower and laundry facilities
Aside from the very unique living space, outside you'll also find:
- A new 30x40 1200 square foot four-car garage with heated floors floors, two overhead doors, heat and electricity
- The CUTEST "She-Shed"
The residence is also "located on a paved road near many golf courses and just off US-131."
And it could be yours for $320K!
West MI Historic One-Room Schoolhouse with Huge Heated Garage for Sale for $320K
A unique residence has hit the market in Three Rivers, Mich., for $320K. The historic one-room schoolhouse built in 1900 has been "lovingly and meticulously" converted into a living space. The property also comes with a 1200 square foot, heated, four-car garage, and an adorable she-shed.