From the roaring twenties to today, some restaurants have become pillars of their communities. Let’s celebrate the enduring spirit of these dining gems.

The restaurant industry may be one of the toughest in America. Keeping a restaurant open is quite a hustle in any economy. We have restaurants that have been open in Michigan for nearly 200 years that are still pulling in 4.5 to 4.6 out of five-star ratings in Google Reviews.

These historic gems are surely worth a drive from Kalamazoo. Have you eaten at one of the restaurants on the list below?

Below you'll find 6 historic Michigan restaurants sorted by shortest drive from Kalamazoo.

6 Historic Michigan Restaurants Worth the Road Trip from Kalamazoo

Schuler's Restaurant & Pub in Marshall

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Restaurant Name: Schuler's Restaurant & Pub

Schuler's Restaurant & Pub Location: 115 S Eagle St, Marshall, MI 49068

115 S Eagle St, Marshall, MI 49068 Distance from Kalamazoo: 38-minute drive

38-minute drive Google Reviews: 4.5 stars out of 5 with 2,771 reviews.

4.5 stars out of 5 with 2,771 reviews. Opening Year: 1920

Old Town Tavern in Ann Arbor

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Restaurant Name: Old Town Tavern

Old Town Tavern Location: 122 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

122 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Distance from Kalamazoo: 1 hour and 36-minute drive

1 hour and 36-minute drive Google Reviews: 4.5 stars out of 5 with 633 reviews.

4.5 stars out of 5 with 633 reviews. Opening Year: 1898

New Hudson Inn in New Hudson

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Restaurant Name: New Hudson Inn

New Hudson Inn Location: 56870 Grand River Ave, New Hudson, MI 48165

56870 Grand River Ave, New Hudson, MI 48165 Distance from Kalamazoo: 1 hour and 52-minute drive

1 hour and 52-minute drive Google Reviews: 4.6 stars out of 5 with 2,217 reviews.

4.6 stars out of 5 with 2,217 reviews. Opening Year: 1831

Nancy Whiskey Pub in Detroit

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Restaurant Name: Nancy Whiskey Pub

Nancy Whiskey Pub Location: 2644 Harrison St, Detroit, MI 48216

2644 Harrison St, Detroit, MI 48216 Distance from Kalamazoo: 2 hours and 10 minutes drive

2 hours and 10 minutes drive Google Reviews: 4.6 stars out of 5 with 1,119 reviews.

4.6 stars out of 5 with 1,119 reviews. Opening Year: 1902

Jacoby's German Biergarten in Detroit

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Restaurant Name: Jacoby's German Biergarten

Jacoby's German Biergarten Location: 624 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

624 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226 Distance from Kalamazoo: 2 hours and 10 minutes drive

2 hours and 10 minutes drive Google Reviews: 4.5 stars out of 5 with 1,436 reviews.

4.5 stars out of 5 with 1,436 reviews. Opening Year: 1904

White Horse Inn in Metamora

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Restaurant Name: White Horse Inn

White Horse Inn Location: 1 E High St, Metamora, MI 48455

1 E High St, Metamora, MI 48455 Distance from Kalamazoo: 2 hours and 19 minutes drive

2 hours and 19 minutes drive Google Reviews: 4.6 stars out of 5 with 2,5 reviews.

4.6 stars out of 5 with 2,5 reviews. Opening Year: 1850

Did we miss an amazing historic Michigan restaurant that you think should be on this list? Let us know in the comments.

