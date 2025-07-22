6 Historic Michigan Restaurants Worth the Road Trip from Kalamazoo
From the roaring twenties to today, some restaurants have become pillars of their communities. Let’s celebrate the enduring spirit of these dining gems.
The restaurant industry may be one of the toughest in America. Keeping a restaurant open is quite a hustle in any economy. We have restaurants that have been open in Michigan for nearly 200 years that are still pulling in 4.5 to 4.6 out of five-star ratings in Google Reviews.
These historic gems are surely worth a drive from Kalamazoo. Have you eaten at one of the restaurants on the list below?
Below you'll find 6 historic Michigan restaurants sorted by shortest drive from Kalamazoo.
Schuler's Restaurant & Pub in Marshall
- Restaurant Name: Schuler's Restaurant & Pub
- Location: 115 S Eagle St, Marshall, MI 49068
- Distance from Kalamazoo: 38-minute drive
- Google Reviews: 4.5 stars out of 5 with 2,771 reviews.
- Opening Year: 1920
Old Town Tavern in Ann Arbor
- Restaurant Name: Old Town Tavern
- Location: 122 W Liberty St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
- Distance from Kalamazoo: 1 hour and 36-minute drive
- Google Reviews: 4.5 stars out of 5 with 633 reviews.
- Opening Year: 1898
New Hudson Inn in New Hudson
- Restaurant Name: New Hudson Inn
- Location: 56870 Grand River Ave, New Hudson, MI 48165
- Distance from Kalamazoo: 1 hour and 52-minute drive
- Google Reviews: 4.6 stars out of 5 with 2,217 reviews.
- Opening Year: 1831
Nancy Whiskey Pub in Detroit
- Restaurant Name: Nancy Whiskey Pub
- Location: 2644 Harrison St, Detroit, MI 48216
- Distance from Kalamazoo: 2 hours and 10 minutes drive
- Google Reviews: 4.6 stars out of 5 with 1,119 reviews.
- Opening Year: 1902
Jacoby's German Biergarten in Detroit
- Restaurant Name: Jacoby's German Biergarten
- Location: 624 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226
- Distance from Kalamazoo: 2 hours and 10 minutes drive
- Google Reviews: 4.5 stars out of 5 with 1,436 reviews.
- Opening Year: 1904
White Horse Inn in Metamora
- Restaurant Name: White Horse Inn
- Location: 1 E High St, Metamora, MI 48455
- Distance from Kalamazoo: 2 hours and 19 minutes drive
- Google Reviews: 4.6 stars out of 5 with 2,5 reviews.
- Opening Year: 1850
Did we miss an amazing historic Michigan restaurant that you think should be on this list? Let us know in the comments.
