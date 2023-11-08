Christmas Towns in Michigan and Indiana Snubbed by Recent Report

A National publication completely Scrooged both Frankenmuth, Michigan, and Santa Claus, Indiana.

House Beautiful recently published an article titled, "30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA for a Magical Winter Getaway." The two most festive Christmas towns in the Midwest somehow made the very bottom of the list.

Frankenmuth, Michigan

Frankenmuth, Michigan, home of Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas store was #30 on House Beautiful's top 30 list. Frankenmuth is a town that should be on everyone's bucket list any time of year. However, the town comes alive the closer we get to Christmas time. Frankenmuth, Michigan is easily in the top 5 best Christmas towns in the United States of America.

Santa Claus, Indiana

Santa Claus, Indiana home of Holiday World, ranked #29 in House Beautiful's top 30 Christmas towns. The writers of that article have clearly never experienced Holiday World or Santa Claus, Indiana in general. Holiday World is one of the best amusement parks whether you are a fan of Christmas or not. But if you are the type of person who has the Holiday spirit all year long, the place is the snowballs. Much like Frankenmuth, Santa Claus, Indiana should be in the top 5 of this list.

I don't want to live in a world where Clifton, Ohio, and Branson, Missouri are considered more festive Christmas towns than Frankenmuth and Santa Claus. Make it make sense.

Check out the full 'Christmas Town' list by clicking here and let us know if you think they got it right.

