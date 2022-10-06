A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold.

There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:

Men's warm gear

Women's warm gear

Personal care items

Purses

Pet food

Click here to see a full list of suggested items to donate.

This group believes that many missing persons are among the local homeless population. This is one thing that makes this charity event different than others. They're not only handing out much-needed supplies that the unhoused people of the area need to survive, but they're also spending time with each of them to find out who they are and contact family members for them. They help reconnect some homeless and/or missing people with family members.

The work they do is extraordinary. To get more information or to find a donation site click here. An event will be held to hand out winter clothes, personal care items, and pet food donations.

Baby It's Cold Outside Event

Date: Saturday, November 12th.

Saturday, November 12th. Times for Volunteers: 9 AM to 1 PM

9 AM to 1 PM Times for Guests: 10 AM to Noon

10 AM to Noon Location: Dr. Martin Luther King Park in Kalamazoo

