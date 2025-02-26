Michigan has a variety of stores to choose from when you need to shop for groceries. But there's one grocery store chain ranked #1 in America that Michigan residents will likely never shop at in the Great Lakes state.

The Number One Grocery Store In America Will Never Be In Michigan

The most popular grocery stores in Michigan can also be found all over the U.S. including Walmart, Target, and Aldi. Some grocery chains have decided to expand to other states such as Publix, Costco, and Trader Joe's. However, one chain recently said it has no plans to expand from the state where it was founded and will never be available in Michigan.

According to Grocery Dive, H-E-B has maintained its spot as the #1 grocery store in America for the third year. The grocery chain took the top spot in Dunnhumby’s Retailer Preference Index because of its quality, savings, shopping experience, and assortment. H-E-B has over 400 locations, but you won't find any of them outside of Texas where it was founded.

H-E-B previously posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it has no plans to expand into other territories beyond Texas and Mexico. While they have ventured outside of Texas in the past, H-E-B has largely focused on expanding exclusively within the state due to the existing customer loyalty. The company also faces less competition by not venturing into other markets where they might have to start from scratch.

